Kazakhstan, Romania discuss opportunities for development of bilateral transit-transport coop

BUCHAREST. KAZINFORM - On January 28, in Bucharest, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Romania Daulet Batrashev met with the Chairman of the Committee for Transport and Infrastructure of the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament Lucian-Nicolae Bode, and discussed development of Kazakhstan-Romania bilateral cooperation in the transit and transport sphere, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh diplomat informed about the recent Addresses of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan "New opportunities under the fourth industrial revolution" and "Growing welfare of Kazakh citizens: increase in income and quality of life". The Ambassador paid special attention to the tasks set by the Head of State for the development of transport infrastructure. In this regard, the parties discussed and reviewed projects and issues important for the utilization of the two countries' potential.



In his turn, Lucian Bode stressed the openness of Romanian side to intensify cooperation, highly appreciating Kazakhstan's success in developing transport routes connecting Asia and Europe. The Deputy noted that the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta could become a gateway for the transport of goods from the Trans-Caspian region and play an important role in the development of transport routes from Asia to European countries.



The Romanian politician also emphasized that Kazakhstan and Romania are reliable partners in all areas of cooperation. In this regard, Bucharest attaches great importance to the development of bilateral parliamentary interaction as an effective mechanism to strengthen friendship and partnership between the two countries.