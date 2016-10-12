Kazakhstan, Romania drew 0:0 in World Cup qualifier

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national football team hosted Romania in the 2018 World Cup Europe Qualifier in Group E in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The teams drew 0:0 at the Astana Arena stadium in the Kazakh capital.



It should be noted that it was the last game for Team Kazakhstan for veteran of the Kazakhstani football Samat Smakov. His wife confirmed the news in an Instagram post.



Recall that Kazakhstan suffered a 5:0 devastating defeat in the qualifying match against Montenegro last week.