Kazakhstan-Romania trade turnover hits $2.9bln

The Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Romania held its 17th meeting in Bucharest, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satkaliyev and Minister of Energy of Romania Sebastian Burduja co-chaired the event which was attended by the diplomats, and the representatives of agriculture, transport and labour authorities, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said.

The meeting discussed the prospects for economic cooperation in various fields.

For instance, the sides agreed on establishment of a joint working group to boost bilateral cooperation and support of mutual investments in energy sector. A number of Romanian companies expressed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan in supply of equipment for oil and gas sector.

The sides also agreed to continue negotiations on cooperation in chemical and metallurgical sectors as well as to encourage the two countries’ companies participating in auction bidding for RES projects in Romania and Kazakhstan.

As for transport industry, the parties agreed to develop the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. A working group on cooperation in the field on transport will be set up till the end of the Q1 2024.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for cooperation in agriculture, culture, tourism, labour and social protection.

As part of the visit to Romania, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satkaliyev visited Rompetrol Valcele fueling station and Petromidia oil refinery.

The Minister also met with the top managers of Nuclearelectrica and RomGas.

The delegation ofNuclearelectriса expressed its readiness to share its experience in social aspects of nuclear energy, support of the population, nuclear energy development.

According to statistical data, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania hit $2.9 billion last year, which is 8.5% more compared to the same period of 2022 ($2.7 billion).

Kazakhstan’s exports to Romania in 2023 increased by 10.1% and reached $2.8 billion, while imports decreased by 21.1% and made 112.2 million.

In turn, Kazakhstan has 28 Kazakh-Romanian joint enterprises specializing mostly in oil and gas sector.