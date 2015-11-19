ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the forthcoming session of the CIS Interstate Council for Anti-Corruption Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Askhat Daulbayev and Prosecutor General of Russian Federation Yury Chaika have held a meeting.

Askhat Daulbayev warmly thanked his Russian counterpart for a visit, for fruitful cooperation and assistance. The parties have considered and shared their experiences of the supervisory authorities of the two countries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Kazakhstan Prosecutor General's Office. During the meeting the sides exchanged views on topical issues of further expansion the strategic partnership of Kazakhstani and Russian prosecutors within a single economic space. Mr. Daulbayev and Mr. Chaika stressed that deepening of economic integration within the EEU legal collaboration is an important consolidating factor focusing on common strategic objectives of the rule of law and strengthening international and regional security. Discussing prospects of partnership the parties have proposed to develop and deepen forms of cooperation aimed at combating corruption, extremism and terrorism, transnational organized crime, money laundering, proceeds of crime, drug trafficking and cyber-crime. Mr. Chaika expressed his willingness to continue and develop the established constructive dialogue.