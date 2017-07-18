Kazakhstan, Russia agree on additional examination of villagers near Baikonur

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A two-day meeting of the Scientific and Technical Council (STC) of the Kazakh-Russian environmental security programs at Baikonur Cosmodrome completed in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The STC included representatives of Kazkosmos, Roskosmos, the Committee ща Environmental Regulation and Control of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Russian and Kazakh scientists, environmentalists and engineers.

The STC approved the results of the work on the joint environmental support plan for the launch of carrier rockets (CR) and Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBMs) from Baikonur in 2016.

12 carrier rockets (CR) launches were planned from the cosmodrome in 2016, of which 7 - Proton-M, 4 - Soyuz and 1 - Zenit. However, there were only three launches of the Proton-M rocket and one launch of Soyuz-2.1b. The STC highly praised the joint environmental support of the launches.

The consequences of the Soyuz 2.1a launch were one of the main points of the STC's agenda, in particular, the fire danger from the first stages of carrier rockets fall, especially in the summer. Following the discussion of this acute issue, the Roscosmos leadership was recommended to take measures to change the design of the Soyuz carrier rocket in such a way as to prevent the vegetation ignition in places where the fragments of the first stages of carrier rockets fall.

Summing up the results of the STC, the co-chairman of the Council, the general director of Garysh-Ecologiya Zhailaubai Zhubatov emphasized the necessity of in-depth medical examinations of the population in the territories adjacent to the recent accident. The STC members agreed on conducting an additional medical examination of 1,293 adults and 147 children, residents of the settlements of Toretam, Akay, Casaly, Sarybulak, Sortubek, and Aiteke bi.

The co-chairman of the Council, the head of the environmental safety department of Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Center for operation of ground space infrastructure" Andrei Kondratyev, in turn, offered to develop a draft program of joint works to improve the environmental safety of Baikonur's activities within the framework of the Concept of Further Cooperation at the Baikonur Complex.

Also, the STC members approved a plan for joint environmental support for carrier rockets and inter-ballistic missiles' launches from Baikonur in 2017.