    10:01, 19 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Russia agree to develop eco-halal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the Office of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan Galanbek Mazhiyev met with Chairman of the Ecological Development Commission of the Russian Mufti Council Rashid Islailov at the residence of the directorate in Astana this past Saturday.

    The meeting mainly focused on the organization of joint efforts on promotion of Islamic ecological ethics within the framework of international cooperation.

    Rashid Ismailov briefed Galanbek Mazhiyev on the creation of the Ecological Development Commission, its mission and goals.

    The Head of the Office of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan, in turn, praised the commission for its attempts to include the issues of Islamic ecological ethics into international agenda.

    The sides agreed to exchange information on the development of eco-halal in Kazakhstan and Russia and decide on the best format of cooperation in the future, according to muslim.ru.

    According to Rashid Ismailov, Kazakhstan and Central Asia in general is a promising region for introduction of the principles of Islamic ecological ethics, development of green technologies and promotion of the standards of ecologically responsible business. He noted that Kazakhstan's transition to green economy, spearheaded by President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev, can greatly contribute to the development of eco-halal in the region.

