11:33, 13 October 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan, Russia agree to develop joint projects at Baikonur launch pad
SOCHI. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Thursday that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to develop the Russian-Kazakh project at the Baikonur launch pad that Russia leases from Kazakhstan to make Kazakhstan a space nation, TASS reports.
"We have agreed on carrying out a program at Baikonur, when at certain sites we will be developing joint ventures with Russia - Baiterek, in which we will be building a separate launch unit for the rocket with clean fuel - oxygen-hydrogen," Nazarbayev told reporters summing up the results of his talks with the Russian counterpart. He said the implementation of these projects is scheduled for 2022.
