Kazakhstan, Russia amend agr't on crude oil and refined products deliveries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At Russia's Energy Week 2018 in Moscow Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and Energy Minister of Russia Alexey Novak signed an intergovernmental protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of Russia on trade and economic cooperation in supplying crude oil and refined products to Kazakhstan as of December 9, 2010, the Kazakh Ministry's press service reports.

The amendments inserted let regulate imports of oil products from Russia to Kazakhstan and export of oil products from Kazakhstan beyond the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union at the interdepartmental level (at the level of energy authorities of two nations). Thus, Kazakhstan will be able to respond faster to opening/closing export or import of certain oil products depending on balance of domestic fuel and lubricant materials market.



Currently, light oil export ban is in effect in Kazakhstan. The protocol signed creates opportunities for opening export of light oil of modernized refineries of Kazakhstan.