EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:30, 03 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus to ink agr’t on unification of passenger transportation quality standards

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus will sign an agreement to unify the quality standards of rail passenger transport, this has been reported by managing director of JSC "National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Serik Tolebayev.

    According to his words, it is planned to sign an agreement between Russian, Belarusian and Kazakh railways on the provision of passenger transport services.
    Senior vice-President of OJSC "Russian Railways" Valentin Gapanovich noted that the document will improve the quality of passenger services.

    Tags:
    Russia Belarus Transport KazakhstanTemirZholy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!