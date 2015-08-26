Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Turkey and France plan mutual military equipment supplies (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the military-industrial complex, structural departments and educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, embassies of Russia, Belarus, France and Turkey discussed the prospects of development of the military-industrial complex of Kazakhstan, military science, potential of the international military and technical integration, mutual supplies of the modern military equipment and machineries, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

"The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan pays great attention to development of the military potential. Thus, only in case of the use of the modern technologies in the process of re-equipment we could withstand present challenges to the national security," Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Talgat Mukhanov noted at the conference.

The 4 th international military scientific conference titled "Technical equipment of the Armed Forces and development of the military-industrial complex of Kazakhstan serves as a dialogue platform for the participants. The conference is held in Astana on August 25-26.

Upon completion of the conference the participants plan to develop a number of recommendations for practical implementation of proposals put forward at the conference.