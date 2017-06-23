Kazakhstan, Russia closely cooperate in nuclear technologies sphere

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Leading Kazakhstani nuclear energy organizations and companies took part in the International Forum ATOMEXPO 2017 in Moscow this week, Kazinform reports.





Roundtables dedicated to the technological innovations in the sphere of atom were held within the framework of the forum. Over 90 global nuclear energy companies showcased their solutions and products as part of the forum.







One of the participants of the forum Viktor Baklanov, deputy director general for nuclear technologies of the branch of the Republican State Enterprise "National Nuclear Center" of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform reporter about close and constructive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the sphere of atomic technologies.







He noted that Kazakhstan and Russia closely cooperate on Tokamak KTM project the first trial of which took place on June 9. "This work is done in close cooperation with such Russian organizations as Rosatom, Kurchatov Institute National Research Center and the Troitskii Institute of Innovative and Thermonuclear Research," Baklanov said.







"This unique project is of interest for Kazakhstan, Russia and international scientific community. I believe that an international laboratory will be created on the basis of this project," he added.



Mr Baklanov also praised the forum noting that such events facilitate innovative development of energy, including ‘green' and ‘nuclear' ones.



