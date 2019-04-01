EN
    15:25, 01 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Russia coop in military education discussed

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chief of the National Defense University, Colonel General Saken Zhassuzakov has met today with Chair of the RF Federation Council Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev and Chair of the RF Federation Council Committee for Defense and Security Viktor Bondarev.

    According to the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, the meeting discussed the state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation in military education as well as the promising areas of interaction in cyber-security.

    The foreign guests also lectured to the NDU students about the experience and results achieved by the Russian Armed Forces in fight with international terrorism in Syria.
