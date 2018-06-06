EN
    16:03, 06 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Russia debate Baikonur coop issues

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Minister Beibut Atamkulov and director general of Roscosmos Corporation Dmitry Rogozin have met today before the launch of Soyuz MS-09 set for today at 17:12 Astana time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

    The parties discussed realization of the joint Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex project at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, further development of Baikonur Cosmodrome, and a wide range of pressing issues, the Ministry's press service reports.

    Tags:
    Baikonur Space exploration Kazakhstan and Russia Space Baikonur space center Science
