    12:39, 27 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Russia debate biosafety cooperation

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Inter-ministerial consultations between Kazakhstan and Russia on biological safety have been held today in Almaty city, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    The event featured an informative exchange of views on the affairs in the field of biological safety in the Eurasian space, focusing on the issues of cooperation in preventing infectious diseases outbreaks and joint combat of biological threats.

    The sides pointed their interest in constructive dialogue on biological safety in keeping with the favored, allied nature of the two countries’ relations.

    The delegations confirmed their interest in expanding the business and legal framework in the mentioned issues, noting the considerable progress in agreeing the draft bilateral memorandum of cooperation in the area of biological safety.

    Following the event, the sides agreed to carry on with interaction in all items of agenda.

    The Russian specialists visited the facilities of the Masgut Aikimbayev's National Scientific Center for Especially Dangerous Infections of the Health Ministry, including the Central Reference Laboratory.


