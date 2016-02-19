Kazakhstan, Russia discuss bilateral economic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held talks with his Russian colleague First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Igor Shuvalov via videoconference today.

The sides discussed state of commercial and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia as well as cooperation in the spheres of industry, agriculture, transit and transport, information and communication.

According to primeminister.kz, Sagintayev and Shuvalov also touched upon the problems of oil and gas transportation, joint electric energy supply and antimonopoly regulation.

Utmost attention was paid to the issues related to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).