Kazakhstan, Russia discuss bilateral relations in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with his Russian counterpart Igor Shuvalov in Moscow today.

At the meeting the sides discussed commercial and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, cooperation in industrial, transit and transport and communication spheres and touched upon the problems of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Sagintayev and Shuvalov also expressed interest in further deepening of bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

Besides, Bakytzhan Sagintayev handed his Russian colleague a letter from Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Massimov to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev inviting him to attend the regional conference of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scheduled to be held on the threshold of the Astana Economic Forum on May 24.

