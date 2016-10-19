Kazakhstan, Russia discuss cooperation at Baikonur complex in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Rogozin in Moscow this week.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of development of bilateral cooperation in space, military and technical spheres, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.



Additionally, Mamin and Rogozin touched upon the signing of documents on further cooperation at the Baikonur complex; On preparations of the Concept of further cooperation at the Baikonur complex, on amendments to the interstate agreement on the status of Baikonur town and more.



Following the meeting both sides underscored the need to further deepen cooperation in all spheres between Kazakhstan and Russia.