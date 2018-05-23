Kazakhstan, Russia discuss defense coop in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting on Wednesday with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the pressing issues of cooperation in the sphere of defense and interaction within the framework of CSTO.



Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sergei Shoigu noted the importance of holding the International Exhibition KADEX-2018 and stressed the event helps strengthen Kazakh-Russian ties in military industrial sector