Kazakhstan, Russia eye to increase transit traffic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's KTZ Express JSC and Russia's RZD Logistics JSC, a multimodal logistics operator, are working on projects for container transportation from China to Europe by transit through Kazakhstan and Russia, Vyacheslav Valentik, director general of RZD Logistics JSC, told Trend.

He noted that the main task is to increase the transit through Kazakhstan by four times, as well as to increase the general transit through Central Asia.

Valentik reminded that during the 23rd International Exhibition for Transport and Logistics Services and Technologies TransRussia/TransLogistica 2018, RZD Logistics JSC and KTZ Express JSC signed an agreement on the mutual development of rail traffic in international transportation.

"The cooperation will allow both parties to expand the geography of their own services through the mutually beneficial use of complex of logistic and forwarding services for transportation in Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and other countries of Central Asia," he said.