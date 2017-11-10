Kazakhstan, Russia ink documents to deepen interregional cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Russia inked a number of important documents in follow-up of the 14th Interregional Cooperation Forum in Chelyabinsk on Thursday, the Akorda press service reports.

The documents signed within the framework of the forum include the joint statement of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia on the occasion of the 25th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries; the Additional Protocol to the Protocol to the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia on delimitation of the deep seabed of the Northern Part of the Caspian Sea for the purpose of the exercise of sovereign rights to subsoil management as of July 6, 1998; and the Agreement between the Governments of the two countries on the functioning of the Kazakhstan branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.





The sides also inked the documents related to the Baikonur complex functioning.



The Interregional and Cross-Border Cooperation Program between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation for 2018-2023 was adopted at the forum as well.



A number of Kazakh and Russian companies signed the memorandums of cooperation, including the one between KazTransOil JSC and Transneft JSC.

