Kazakhstan, Russia ink protocol on Baiterek project financing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new document on the Kazakh-Russian project of the Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex has been signed within the framework of the Army-2018 international military-technical forum underway in Kubinka, Moscow Oblast, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister of the Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov, and the General Director of Roskosmos State Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, have signed today the Protocol on the Amendments and Supplements to the Intergovernmental Agreement on the Establishment of the Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex.

"This document will let the Kazakh side embark upon resolving the Baiterek project financing issue," the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of the Defense and Aerospace Industry said.



It is to be recalled that the establishment of the Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex is the main joint space project of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Within this project, the Kazakh side is in charge of the modernization of the ground infrastructure of the Zenit-M rocket complex, while the Russian side is to create Soyuz-5, a new medium-class rocket.



On June 13, 2017, at the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Commission on the Baikonur Complex, the Russian side proposed to accelerate the creation of the Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex so that to ensure the commencement of flight tests in 2022, taking into account the possibility of manned launches. The Kazakh side supported the proposal.

The 2017-2022 Baiterek Project Roadmap and the Baiterek Project Implementation Terms were approved December 12, 2017.

Besides, at the international forum in Kubinka, the Kazakh delegation and their Russian counterparts will discuss the implementation of other joint projects and issues related to the encouragement of investments to the Baikonur Complex.