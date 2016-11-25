Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland experts discuss new agricultural technologies

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - In Ust-Kamenogorsk a scientific and practical conference titled "Post-Industrial World: Green Growth and Green Economy" was held with participation of prominent domestic and foreign scientists. The conference resulted in adoption of the resolution which tells "it is necessary to continue development of the socially important integrating projects of agricultural industry and "green" economy in general.

In the conference the experts exchanged opinions on a wide range of biotechnological and innovative achievements in different spheres of economy and human activity. In the plenary meeting and the subsequent section discussions the scientists of Kazakhstan, Russia, Poland shared novelties in selection work, elite seed farming and livestock production, productive cultivation of crops and cattle breeding, discussed the new methods of fight against viral infections, etc. Practical cooperation among the scientific organizations of the EEU within the program "Innovative development and production of potatoes and a girasol" was the final item of the agenda.

The head of the department of theoretical cybernetics and applied mathematics of the Altai State University, Dr.Sci.Tech., professor N. Oskorbin shared an interesting topic "Application of interval mathematics in the tasks of regression analysis". The scientist's report studies the possibility of using interval mathematics in the work discussed during the conference.

"Except for theoretical research, we use methods of computer modeling which begin to be used widely in various applications. The reviewed option of computer modeling of the methods of application of interval mathematics was developed and approved in the educational process of the Mathematics Department of Natural Sciences and Technologies Faculty of the East-Kazakhstan State University", - the Russian scientist explained.

Within the framework of the "green" conference there took place a seminar on "Innovative technologies in original and elite seed farming of potatoes" where senior research associate of the biotechnology laboratory of the University Galina Kuzmina told about results of research and her works on improvement of the production technology used in original and elite seed farming of potatoes in the conditions of East Kazakhstan. Talking to the colleagues the scientist reminded the Russian proverb "don't expect good offspring from a bad seed" emphasizing the importance of healthy condition of the original material.

According to Galina Kuzmina the scientists of the biotechnological laboratory of the East Kazakhstan University began to cooperate with the biotechnological laboratory of the Lorkh All-Russian Research Institute of Potato Growing and the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Potato and Vegetable Growing.

The first results of mutual researches have already been received. For East Kazakhstan an adapted seed farming system to decrease viral damage of crops has been developed. There has been carried out selection of highly productive grades of selection grades of the CIS and the local selection adapted to the region.

Ulan Zhemis LLP which produces original and elite seeds of potatoes started using the technology last year. The first ton of elite potatoes will be harvested in 2017.