Kazakhstan, Russia sign agrt on implementation of volunteer projects

OMSK. KAZINFORM On November 7, Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev participated in a plenary session of the XVI Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk, Kazinform reports.

Taking the floor, the Kazakh Minister informed the participants of the measures taken by Kazakhstan in interaction with the youth.

«Kazakhstani youth is widely attracted in the process of digitalization of the country’s economy. Secondly, we implement Rukhani Janghyru programme, to ensure harmonious synthesis of traditional Kazakhstani values with the modern principles. Thirdly, as you know, in his State-of-Nation Address, the President announced the concept of a ‘listening state’. The idea of this concept is to transform the interaction between officials and society based on fairness, transparency and trust,» Dauren Abayev said.

The Minister also briefed about Presidential Personnel Pool project called to recruit creative and ambitious young people.

«Year 2020 was announced in Kazakhstan as the Year of Volunteering. In this regard, today Kazakhstan and Russia entered into an Agreement on Implementation of Volunteer Projects,» he said.

«On the instruction of our President, we are planning to conduct deep reforms in development of civil society and we are ready to closely work with our Russian colleagues,» Dauren Abayev added.