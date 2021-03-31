Kazakhstan, Russia sign program of coop to develop specially protected nature areas

ORENBURG. KAZINFORM – The Program of cooperation in the development of specially protected nature areas for 2021-24 between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation has been signed during a meeting between Kazakh Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov in Orenburg, Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

The singing took place as part of the implementation of the Agreement between the Kazakh and Russian Governments on cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

The Program envisages the following measures: developing partner relations and international cooperation, sharing experiences between specially protected nature areas to enhance their potential. It is therefore expected that the State Nature Reserve Markakol (Kazakhstan) and Katun Nature Reserve (Russia) will work together in a twin reserve relationship.

The Program also focuses on environmental monitoring, with the two sides keeping a joint number of migratory animals in borders of the cross-border reserve Altai, elaborating and implementing programs of joint studies and monitoring of the number of migratory birds in the northern part of the waters of the Caspian Sea.

Under the program the sides will also focus on the development trans-border eco-tourism and environmental education.