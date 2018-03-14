Kazakhstan, Russia sign tourism cooperation agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the national company Kazakh Tourism and the Russian Federal Agency Russia Tourism at the 25th International Moscow tourism exhibition MITT, Kazinform refers to the website of the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation.

Chairman of Board of Kazakh Tourism Kairat Sadvakassov represented the Kazakh side and President of Russia Tourism Oleg Safronov represented Russia at the ceremony of signing of the Memorandum.

The Memorandum aims at mutually beneficial cooperation in development of tourism in both countries and especially promotion of transborder tours between Kazakhstan and Russia and participation in investment projects.

According to the representative of Kazakh Tourism, the signed document will allow the countries to upgrade the tourist relationship.

There was also achieved an agreement on interaction in the matters of the Inter-regional cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia which will take place in Petropavlovsk in 2018.