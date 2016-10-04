Kazakhstan, Russia to sign a package of agreements at Interregional Cooperation Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Participants of the 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia in Astana will discussed the issues of cooperation in various spheres and sign a package of documents, Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

The agenda of the business forum set to be held on the sidelines of the 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum will be quite packed. Utmost attention will be drawn to the meeting of the two presidents as Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin are expected to touch upon the Kazakh-Russian relations and integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and other regional associations.



After the top-level negotiations both leaders will address the Kazakhstan-Russia Business Forum that gathered reps of the leading companies in the Kazakh capital.



The forum will result in signing of over 30 bilateral agreements in such sectors of economy as innovations, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and construction materials.



First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin told TASS that 56 documents are expected to be inked within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Russia Business Forum and the 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum. In his words, these agreements are aimed at the development of transport and logistics infrastructure of the two nations, mining and investment cooperation as well as joint cooperation in technical and innovative projects.



The presidents will also take part in the work of the Interregional Cooperation Forum themed "Development of transport and logistics potential of the Eurasian space".