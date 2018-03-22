Kazakhstan, Russia, UAE space agencies extend coop

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - In Baikonur Kazakhstan, Russia and the Unified Arab Emirates have signed a Protocol of extension of trilateral cooperation. The representatives of three countries' space departments met at Baikonur space center just before the manned crew transfer vehicle Soyuz MS-08 was launched from the same-name spaceport.

Minister of Defense and Airspace Industry of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov, General Director of Roskosmos Igor Komarov and Minister of Higher Education and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Space Agency of the UAE Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi had a trilateral meeting after which they signed the Protocol of extension of cooperation in space industry, Kazinform refers to the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry.

The parties agreed that in April 2018 they will set up a joint working group which will study potential joint projects at Baikonur space launch complex.