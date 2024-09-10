Kazakhstan, Russia’s Novgorod oblast to implement joint investment projects

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan held a meeting with governor of Russia’s Novgorod oblast Andrey Nikitin, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The meeting focused on cross-regional cooperation, interaction in trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. Implementation of joint investment projects in industrial and agricultural fields was also discussed.

A delegation of Novgorod oblast made a tour of Ulytau region, familiarizing the industrial potential of the region. The delegation representatives visited the historic and cultural complex Jochi Khan, built upon the Kazakh President’s instruction, as the country marks 800 years since the establishment of the Ulus of Jochi.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Novgorod oblast, Russia, stood at 19.2 million US dollars in the first half of this year.