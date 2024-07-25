Kazakhstan, Russia's Tyumen region to increase border checkpoint capacity

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had a meeting with the Governor of Russia’s Tyumen region, Aleksandr Moor, for discussing the issues of near-border and interregional cooperation, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In January-May 2024, trade turnover between the regions of Kazakhstan and Tyumen region reached $113.3 million

The meeting focused on cooperation in transport-logistics sector, namely in reconstruction of an automobile cargo-passenger border checkpoint.The project provides for expansion of entry space within the limits of the existing boundaries of the checkpoint and building 2 lanes for freight traffic, and 4 lanes for passenger traffic.

The implementation of the project will let increase the border checkpoint capacity and ramp up trade-economic ties.

The sides also discussed the cultural-humanitarian cooperation, interaction in higher education, tourism and sport.