EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:22, 25 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Russia's Tyumen region to increase border checkpoint capacity

    Kazakhstan, Russia to increase border checkpoint capacity
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had a meeting with the Governor of Russia’s Tyumen region, Aleksandr Moor, for discussing the issues of near-border and interregional cooperation, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    In January-May 2024, trade turnover between the regions of Kazakhstan and Tyumen region reached $113.3 million 

    The meeting focused on cooperation in transport-logistics sector, namely in reconstruction of an automobile cargo-passenger border checkpoint.The project provides for expansion of entry space within the limits of the existing boundaries of the checkpoint and building 2 lanes for freight traffic, and 4 lanes for passenger traffic.

    The implementation of the project will let increase the border checkpoint capacity and ramp up trade-economic ties.

    The sides also discussed the cultural-humanitarian cooperation, interaction in higher education, tourism and sport.  

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x