Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis to participate in WTA tournament in Prague

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s number 1 in tennis Elena Rybakina is set to participate in a WTA tennis tournament in Prague, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

According to the WTA official website, the tournament is slated for August 10-16. Its prize fund amounts to $225,000.

Simona Halep of Romania, Donna Vekić of Croatia, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, Anastasiia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia are also expected to take part in the tournament.