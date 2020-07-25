EN
    11:36, 25 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis to participate in WTA tournament in Prague

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s number 1 in tennis Elena Rybakina is set to participate in a WTA tennis tournament in Prague, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    According to the WTA official website, the tournament is slated for August 10-16. Its prize fund amounts to $225,000.

    Simona Halep of Romania, Donna Vekić of Croatia, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, Anastasiia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia are also expected to take part in the tournament.


