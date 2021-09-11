EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:15, 11 September 2021

    Kazakhstan’s 12 areas in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 11, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 12 areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Turkestan region is in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,676 cases of and 5,992 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


