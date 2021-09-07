EN
    11:20, 07 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s 12 areas remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 7, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 12 areas remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Turkestan region is in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Earlier it was reported that over 5.7 million Kazakhstanis have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Notably, 3,583 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 6,362 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.


