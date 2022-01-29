Kazakhstan’s 16 areas in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

There are no areas in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan is the only area in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 11,753 cases of and 12,533 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.