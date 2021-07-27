EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:29, 27 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s 16 areas in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 areas of the country are in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    As of July 27, 2021, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions, are in the «red zone» on the country’s COVID-19 spread map.

    Turkestan region is in the coronavirus «yellow zone».


