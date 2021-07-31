Kazakhstan’s 16 areas remain in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 31, 16 areas are in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the country’s COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the «red zone».

Turkestan region is the only area in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Notably, 7,691 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.