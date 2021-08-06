Kazakhstan’s 16 areas still in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 6, 16 areas of Kazakhstan still remain in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Turkestan region remains in the coronavirus «green zone».

The country remains in the «red zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Notably, 7,769 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 7,696 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.