Kazakhstan’s 16 historical sites to be included in UNESCO World Heritage List

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 16 more historical sites of Kazakhstan en Silk Road route will be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Director of the Department for Culture and Arts of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry Aktoty Raimkulova told at a briefing in Astana today.

She reminded that eight sites of the Zhetyssu section were included in the World Heritage List in 2014.

“We are preparing documents on 16 sites located in the Syrdarya section, which will be included in the List probably in a year or two. Presently, we are working on nomination dossier together with scholars from China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan,” Raimkulova said.

Two more sections of the Great Silk Road in western and southern Kazakhstan will be considered next year.

Kazakhstan has 10 monuments of international importance, 219 historical and cultural monuments of national importance and 11,266 monuments of local importance.