EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:40, 26 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s 2 areas in ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 26, two areas of Kazakhstan are in the «yellow zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Nur-Sultan city and North Kazakhstan region are in the «yellow zone».

    Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Notably, the country has added 399 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 633 more people have defeated the disease in the country.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!