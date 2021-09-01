Kazakhstan’s 2 areas move to COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions have moved to the «yellow zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan region remains in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 4,320 cases of and 7,207 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.