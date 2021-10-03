EN
    12:14, 03 October 2021

    Kazakhstan’s 2 cities, 2 regions remain in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four areas of Kazakhstan remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.

    Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions in the COIVD-19 «yellow zone».

    Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions are put in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Notably, the country has logged 1,953 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 2,238 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus over the past day.


