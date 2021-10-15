Kazakhstan’s 2 cities, 3 regions in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, Kazakhstan’s two cities and three regions remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the map of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Shymkent city as well as Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions are in the «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,967 cases of and 2,232 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.