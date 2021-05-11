EN
    10:35, 11 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s 2 cities, 4 rgns in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the State’s map on the spread of COVID-19 Kazakhstan’s two major cities and four regions are in the «red zone,» Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions are put in the «red zone».

    Shymkent city, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.


