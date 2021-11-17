EN
    10:10, 17 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s 2 regions remain in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 17, two regions of Kazakhstan are still in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

    Nur-Sultan city as well as Atyrau, Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions are placed in the coronavirus «yellow zone»

    Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

    Notably, the country has logged 1,058 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 2,298 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


