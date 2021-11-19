Kazakhstan’s 2 regions still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 19, two regions of Kazakhstan are still in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Nur-Sultan city as well as Atyrau, Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions are placed in the coronavirus «yellow zone»

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, the country has logged 1,125 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,554 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.