Kazakhstan's 21st in medal table at Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Olympic athletes did not win any medals at the Rio Games on August 20, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani athletes participated in four events, but did not reach any medals there.

Kazakhstan has dropped to the 20th place in the countries' medal table with 17 medals: 3 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals.

The USA team leads the way (43-36-37), Great Britain is second (27-22-17) and China is third (25-18-26).