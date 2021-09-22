EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 22 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s 3 areas in COVID-19 ‘green zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 22, 2021, Kazakhstan’s seven areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the map, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

    Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

    Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are put in the coronavirus «green zone».

    Notably, the country has reported 2,411 cases of and 3,865 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!