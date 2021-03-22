EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:25, 22 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s 3 areas in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 21, 2021, the three areas of the country are put in the «red zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities and West Kazakhstan region are put in the «red zones».

    Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

    The other regions remain in the «green zone».

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has reported 1,208 COVID-19 cases over the past day, with most cases reported in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 410 and 203.

    Notably, 21,314 people are under coronavirus treatment nationwide.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!