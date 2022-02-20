Kazakhstan's 3 areas remain in 'red zone' for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's three areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Almaty city as well as Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «red zone».

Nur-Sultan city as well as Akmola, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are put in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 847 cases of and 3,533 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



