Kazakhstan’s 3 cities, 13 regions in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 26, 2021, Kazakhstan’s three cities and 16 regions are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Turkestan region remains in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, the country has recorded 6,358 fresh daily COVID-19 cases and 9,748 recoveries in the past 24 hours.