Kazakhstan’s 3 cities, 9 rgns in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 8, 2021, Kazakhstan’s three cities and nine regions are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are put in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the coronavirus «green zone».

Earlier it was reported that 87,015 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has logged 3,639 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 6,894 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.